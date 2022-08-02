Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $47.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

