Buckley Wealth Management LLC Invests $321,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,247.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,449,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,606,997 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $80.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $120.54. The company has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.10.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

