Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 109.2% during the first quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Cowen reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

