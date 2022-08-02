Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 996 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in Cigna by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Cigna by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in Cigna by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Cigna by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen raised Cigna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Price Performance

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,965,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $273.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $264.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.75. The firm has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.73.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.73 EPS. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 27.79%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

