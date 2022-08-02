Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $245,000 Investment in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after purchasing an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after purchasing an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,466,000. Institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PRU opened at $99.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.73 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $97.79 and its 200-day moving average is $107.33.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.58.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

