Buckley Wealth Management LLC Makes New $282,000 Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $47.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

