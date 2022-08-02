Buckley Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,580 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,254 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,930,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.0 %

BBY stock opened at $76.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.29 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.59.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.19.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

