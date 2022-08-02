Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes $290,000 Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after buying an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after buying an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares during the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $50.30 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The stock has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.58.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

