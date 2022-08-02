Buckley Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $583,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNI opened at $125.49 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.67 and a 1-year high of $137.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.35%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

