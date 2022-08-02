Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Purchased by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating) by 81.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 953,971 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Burning Rock Biotech were worth $19,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,126,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,755,000 after purchasing an additional 953,971 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 314.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,516,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,278 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 193,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 35,401 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,211,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,621 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 45.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BNR opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $338.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of -0.37. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85.

About Burning Rock Biotech

Burning Rock Biotech ( NASDAQ:BNR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.16). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 165.32% and a negative return on equity of 45.94%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.