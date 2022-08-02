Bytom Trading Up 10.1% This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Bytom has a total market cap of $21.42 million and $1.60 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021793 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.67 or 0.00253833 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000815 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000970 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,763,181,994 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io.

Bytom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

