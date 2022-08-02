Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.06-$4.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.41 billion. Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.94-$0.98 EPS.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $184.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.59. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $192.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.57.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Cadence Design Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $189.30.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares in the company, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 6,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,261 shares in the company, valued at $17,326,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,730 shares of company stock worth $64,071,827 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 22.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

