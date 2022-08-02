Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721,006 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 369,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 41,726 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 19,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PDBC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.22. 66,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,069,758. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52-week low of $13.22 and a 52-week high of $22.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75.

