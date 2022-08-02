Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,847 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF accounts for 2.6% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 666.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 399,700 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,004,000.

KRE stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.15. The stock had a trading volume of 116,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,929,992. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $56.09 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.94.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

