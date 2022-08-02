Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,734 shares during the quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.
BIV stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,281. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.60. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
