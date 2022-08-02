Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ring Energy were worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 7,545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,806,598. The company has a market cap of $293.43 million, a PE ratio of -91.30 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Ring Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.09.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ring Energy, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

