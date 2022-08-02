Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Welltower by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Welltower by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WELL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.89. 14,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,744,732. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.56 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a PE ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.45 and a 200 day moving average of $87.18.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 325.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.13.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

