Cadent Capital Advisors LLC Sells 490 Shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT)

Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. iShares US Regional Banks ETF makes up 2.0% of Cadent Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares US Regional Banks ETF worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,885,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,541,000 after buying an additional 647,498 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,776,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,582,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 465.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,104 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Regional Banks ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,187,000 after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.13. 2,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,024. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.56. iShares US Regional Banks ETF has a twelve month low of $47.50 and a twelve month high of $69.71.

