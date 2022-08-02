Cajutel Price Hits $6.01 (CAJ)

Cajutel (CAJ) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. One Cajutel coin can currently be purchased for $6.01 or 0.00026111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cajutel has traded 201.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cajutel has a market cap of $8.13 million and $4,229.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00627904 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00016662 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00034511 BTC.

Cajutel Profile

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 coins. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io.

