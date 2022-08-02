Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Update

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 246,200 shares, an increase of 51.6% from the June 30th total of 162,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSQ. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of CSQ stock opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This is a boost from Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund Company Profile

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

