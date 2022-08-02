Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Callaway Golf to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Callaway Golf has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

Callaway Golf Stock Performance

Shares of ELY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.22. 31,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,429,188. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Callaway Golf has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $34.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Callaway Golf

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $207,933.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Callaway Golf by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,396,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,705,000 after buying an additional 41,536 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Callaway Golf by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,808,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,624,000 after buying an additional 192,067 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Callaway Golf by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Callaway Golf

(Get Rating)

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.