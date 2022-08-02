Cameco (TSE:CCO) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$38.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.27.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of Cameco stock traded down C$0.48 on Tuesday, hitting C$32.50. 753,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,939. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$30.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.95 billion and a PE ratio of 216.27. Cameco has a 1 year low of C$19.68 and a 1 year high of C$41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 6.02.

Insider Transactions at Cameco

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$398.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cameco will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Caroline Marie Gorsalitz sold 9,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.40, for a total value of C$292,469.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,484,547.37.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

