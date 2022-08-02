Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the June 30th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Cannabis Sativa Price Performance
Shares of CBDS opened at $0.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Cannabis Sativa has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.42.
About Cannabis Sativa
