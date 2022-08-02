Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF) Short Interest Update

Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,500 shares, a drop of 24.3% from the June 30th total of 307,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Cansortium Stock Down 7.9 %

CNTMF stock opened at $0.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.34. Cansortium has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $0.94.

Cansortium Company Profile

Cansortium Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution activities. Its medical cannabis products are offered in oral drops, capsules, suppositories, topicals, syringes, dried flower, prerolls, cartridges, and edibles.

