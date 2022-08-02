Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CRLFF. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$12.25 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

Cardinal Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRLFF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 41,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,312. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. Cardinal Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Cardinal Energy Company Profile

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.