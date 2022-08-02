CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.
MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.
About CareCloud
CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.
