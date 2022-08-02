CareCloud (MTBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. CareCloud has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. On average, analysts expect CareCloud to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $9.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTBC. State Street Corp grew its position in CareCloud by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CareCloud in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in CareCloud by 5.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CareCloud by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.32% of the company’s stock.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on CareCloud in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, CareCloud presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

