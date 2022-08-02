Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Casa Systems to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 49.71% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $64.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Casa Systems from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $192,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 569,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,152.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Styslinger III purchased 83,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $336,531.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 653,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,075.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 139,723 shares of company stock worth $576,333. Corporate insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 232.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 36,575 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 32,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Casa Systems by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

