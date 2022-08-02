Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $176.59 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $176.59 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 11,046,762,456 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,901,100 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

