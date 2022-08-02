Casper (CSPR) Reaches Market Cap of $176.59 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Over the last week, Casper has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $176.59 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0311 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.13 or 0.00615852 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001614 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002167 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016730 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00034820 BTC.
Casper Coin Profile
Casper’s total supply is 11,046,762,456 coins and its circulating supply is 5,674,901,100 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network.
Casper Coin Trading
