Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Shares Gap Down to $194.86

Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.86, but opened at $187.50. Caterpillar shares last traded at $185.26, with a volume of 75,652 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.23%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

