Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) from a b+ rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $142.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 5.6 %

CBOE stock opened at $116.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. Cboe Global Markets has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.56 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 645.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

