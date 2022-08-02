CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Short Interest Update

CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 133,500 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the June 30th total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDL Hospitality Trusts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CDHSF opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. CDL Hospitality Trusts has a 52 week low of $0.93 and a 52 week high of $0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.84.

CDL Hospitality Trusts Company Profile

CDL Hospitality Trusts (ÂCDLHTÂ) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (ÂH-REITÂ), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (ÂHBTÂ), a business trust.

