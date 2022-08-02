Cellframe (CELL) Market Cap Tops $9.14 Million

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Cellframe has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $435,821.00 worth of Cellframe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cellframe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001373 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cellframe has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cellframe Coin Profile

Cellframe (CELL) uses the hashing algorithm. Cellframe’s total supply is 29,735,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,610,187 coins. Cellframe’s official Twitter account is @cellframenet.

Cellframe Coin Trading

