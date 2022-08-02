Celo Euro (CEUR) Reaches Market Cap of $34.37 Million

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. Celo Euro has a market capitalization of $34.37 million and $40,747.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Celo Euro has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Euro coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00004435 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,870.12 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00127359 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00031380 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004366 BTC.

About Celo Euro

Celo Euro (CRYPTO:CEUR) is a coin. Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Euro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Euro using one of the exchanges listed above.

