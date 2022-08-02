Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Centamin Stock Down 3.0 %

CELTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 15,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

