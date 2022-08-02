Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Price Target Cut to GBX 155 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 160 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($1.90) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Centamin Stock Down 3.0 %
CELTF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. 15,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. Centamin has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.50.
Centamin Company Profile
