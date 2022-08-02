Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Centerspace Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE CSR opened at $85.33 on Tuesday. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Centerspace

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Centerspace from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Compass Point set a $90.00 target price on Centerspace in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after purchasing an additional 257,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,294,000 after acquiring an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,043,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

