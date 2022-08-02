Centrality (CENNZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.80 Million

Centrality (CENNZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Centrality has a market cap of $138.84 million and $1.80 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Centrality alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,881.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004367 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003743 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00127536 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00031202 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality.

Centrality Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.