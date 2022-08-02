Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $221.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 171.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,051 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ceragon Networks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 110,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

