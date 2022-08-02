Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,972. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 452.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

