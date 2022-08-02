Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS.
Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,972. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.09. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $19.86 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CERE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerevel Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 452.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 109,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $3,676,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,876,000.
About Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
