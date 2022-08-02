Charah Solutions (CHRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Charah Solutions has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.07 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a negative return on equity of 141.08%. On average, analysts expect Charah Solutions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CHRA traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. 3,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $168.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.38. Charah Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 28.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Charah Solutions from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

