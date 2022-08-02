Charlotte’s Web (OTCMKTS:CWBHF) Trading Up 1.4%

Charlotte’s Web Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBHF – Get Rating) shares were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.78 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 77,309 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 246,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CWBHF shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Charlotte’s Web from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Benchmark downgraded Charlotte’s Web from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Charlotte’s Web from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.91.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82.

Charlotte’s Web ( OTCMKTS:CWBHF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06).

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc engages in farming, manufacturing, marketing, and selling hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) wellness products. The company's products categories include hemp extract oil tinctures, such as liquid products; gummies comprising sleep, stress, immunity, and exercise recovery products; and capsules, CBD topical creams, and lotions, as well as products for pets under the Charlotte's Web, CBD Medic, CBD Clinic, and Harmony Hemp brands.

