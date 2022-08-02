Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Short Interest Down 20.3% in July

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 895,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the June 30th total of 1,124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,953.0 days.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CWSRF opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.57. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $10.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

