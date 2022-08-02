ChessCoin (CHESS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.00

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. ChessCoin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and $2.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ChessCoin has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

42-coin (42) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,763.21 or 1.99999999 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000120 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System (IMS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

iBank (IBANK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ChessCoin Coin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ChessCoin’s official website is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChessCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

