China Mengniu Dairy (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.60

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $44.33, with a volume of 11769 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.5267 per share. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Profile

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

