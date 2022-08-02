Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Chiyoda Stock Performance
Shares of Chiyoda stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.24. Chiyoda has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.
Chiyoda Company Profile
