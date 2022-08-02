Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Chiyoda Co. (OTCMKTS:CHYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Chiyoda Stock Performance

Shares of Chiyoda stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $760.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.24. Chiyoda has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45.

Get Chiyoda alerts:

Chiyoda Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chiyoda Corporation operates as an integrated engineering company in Japan and internationally. It offers consulting, planning, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, and maintenance services for facilities related to gas, electricity, petroleum, petrochemical, chemical, pharmaceutical, antipollution, environment, preservation, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for Chiyoda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiyoda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.