Chord Energy (CHRD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.72 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $127.14 on Tuesday. Chord Energy has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

