Chromia (CHR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $25.34 Million

Chromia (CHR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Chromia has traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $112.73 million and $25.34 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chromia alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,790.44 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003793 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00127129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00031297 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.