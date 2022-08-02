Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $76.00 at Barclays

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.62.

CHD stock opened at $88.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.63 and its 200-day moving average is $96.13.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after buying an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

