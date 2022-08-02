CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $345.34 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065,411 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,088,907 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for about 1.2% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.79% of Barrick Gold worth $345,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 704,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166,340 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.6% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 113,307 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Barrick Gold by 1.4% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,808 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:GOLD opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $14.80 and a 1 year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GOLD. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

