CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $55.03 Million Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,510 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $55,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 235.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.67.

LPL Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.34. The company had a trading volume of 535 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,897. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.97 and a fifty-two week high of $220.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other LPL Financial news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares in the company, valued at $32,580,138.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Featured Articles

