CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $65.37 Million Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,007,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,723 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.60% of GFL Environmental worth $65,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after purchasing an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,026,000 after acquiring an additional 273,914 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after buying an additional 1,176,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,850,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,882,000 after buying an additional 159,791 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GFL Environmental by 192.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,864,000 after buying an additional 1,701,540 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.65. 13,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,313. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a positive return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.63.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

